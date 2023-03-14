Lindsey Graham Suggests Shooting Down Russian Planes in Response to Downing of U.S. Drone

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested the United States shoot down Russian warplanes after a Russian aircraft collided with a U.S. surveillance drone on Tuesday.

The plane struck the MQ-9 Reaper drone’s propeller, prompting the U.S. military to down it in international waters in the Black Sea.

“Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner,” a statement from the military said.

Appearing on Tuesday’s Hannity, Graham was asked how the U.S. should respond.

“They shot down [sic] our drone,” said Sean Hannity. “What should our answer be?”

“Well, we should hold them accountable and say that, ‘If you ever get near another U.S. asset flying in international waters, your airplane will be shot down,'” Graham replied. “What would Ronald Reagan do right now? He would start shooting Russian planes down if they were threatening our assets. American foreign policy’s in free-fall.”

Graham said he agreed with Hannity’s assessment earlier in the show in which the host blamed President Joe Biden for the U.S. being viewed as weak on the international stage.

“Weakness breeds provocation,” the senator continued. “They know they can get away with it. Mexico is blaming us for the fentanyl crisis and Joe Biden is like a deer in the headlights. He needs to up his game quickly.”

Graham compared Biden to the late comedian Rodney Dangerfield.

“So President Biden, you’re the Rodney Dangerfield of world leaders,” he said. “Nobody respects you. And if you don’t change your game and up your game, we’re gonna have World War III.”

Graham said in addition to the U.S. potentially shooting down Russian planes, Israel should take military action against Iran.

“Here’s the next war that’s coming,” he said. “Israel is gonna have to take military action to stop the Iranians from developing enriched uranium to the point it can become a weapon.”

Last week Graham suggested Biden consider using military force against drug cartels in Mexico.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com