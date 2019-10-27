Senator Lindsey Graham spoke to reporters this morning on the successful operation that took out Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, commending the Trump administration and the US forces that carried out the raid.

“The killing of Baghdadi is a game changer in the war on terror. Doesn’t mean the war is over,” Graham said. “The president’s determination over time has paid off. We don’t give him enough credit for destroying the caliphate. He did this in months, not years, because he changed the rules of engagement.”

He commended Trump for “coming up with a model in Syria that we probably should have done in Iraq,” again calling this a game-changing moment.

“This is a moment where we should all be proud of our American military and our intelligence community,” he concluded. “This is a moment where President Trump’s worst critics should say, ‘Well done, Mr. President.'”

