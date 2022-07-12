Listen: Newsmax Host Greg Kelly Calls Cops on Sex Shop Over Event for Kids

Newsmax host Greg Kelly recorded himself calling a police tip line on a sex shop in Washington state over its sex instruction geared toward minors

Kelly noted an adult store in Bellingham called WinkWink Boutique is set to hold an event the host said “provides sex education that’s based in empowerment and information, rather than shame, fear, and judgment.”

“We must save this country,” Kelly told viewers on Tuesday night. “I know where I’m actually going to start. I’ve actually already started.”

The host then identified the store owner and said she also serves on the Bellingham School Board.

“In a couple of weeks, they’re going to have a special session – the Uncringe Academy – with nine to 12-year-olds and 13 to 18-year-olds, also known mostly as children,” Kelly said. “Children in the sex shop talking about who knows what.”

Kelly called the event “probably illegal.”

“So, I made a phone call today,” he said, before airing a call he made to the Bellingham Police Department’s anonymous tip line.

At the tone, Kelly told the department,

Hey, hello. Uh, so you got somebody named Jenn Mason, who’s on the school board there, she’s got a sex shop called the WinkWink shop, and that’s fine, but she’s gonna have a bunch of kids in there for some sort of crazy freak, uh sexual awareness thing. You know, everything’s ok once you’re 18, but this is expressly for children ages like 11, 12, and 13. I think that’s a big problem. If you want, I can give you more information. Give me a call at [redacted]. My name is Greg and um, yeah, the WinkWink shop is having a crazy, inappropriate, probably illegal sex instruction for little kids, and totally wrong. Call me back. Thank you.

Kelly told viewers, “I have a feeling they’re actually going to get back to me. Look, you gotta start somewhere if we’re going to save America.”

Despite Kelly’s claim that the event is “probably illegal,” it is probably legal.

This isn’t the first time Kelly has aired such a recording on his show. Last month, he phoned the North Texas Crime Commission to complain about a drag queen show for children in Dallas.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com