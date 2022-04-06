Liz Cheney Smokes Rudy Giuliani, Says He Didn’t Just Lose Election Fraud Cases, ‘He Lost His License to Practice Law’

The House voted to hold former Donald Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress on Wednesday. They are refusing to comply with subpoenas issued by the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

Before the vote, members made floor speeches on the contempt resolution. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who serves on the committee, urged colleagues to vote yes while also taking a shot at Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani. She mocked his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the fact that New York revoked his license to practice over false statements he made in court.

“The election claims made by Donald Trump were so frivolous and so unfounded,” Cheney said, “that the president’s lead lawyer did not just lose these cases, he lost his license to practice law.

“The New York Supreme Court found, quote, ‘There is uncontroverted evidence that Mr. Giuliani communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020.'”

Cheney concluded by taking a swipe at her GOP colleagues.

“Those in this chamber who continue to embrace the former president and his dangerous and destructive lies, ought to take a good hard look at themselves,” she told them. “At a moment of real danger to our republic, when the need for fidelity to our Constitution is paramount, they have abandoned their oaths in order to perform for Donald Trump. That will be their legacy.”

She urged other representatives to vote for the resolution, which passed 220 to 203. Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) – who also sits on the Jan. 6 Committee – were the only Republicans to vote for the measure.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

