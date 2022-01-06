Liz Cheney Attacks Trump on Fox News: ‘He’s Gone to War With the Rule of Law’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News in an interview on Thursday where she claimed former President Donald Trump deliberately incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Wyoming Republican and staunch opponent of the former president joined Bret Baier on Special Report on the anniversary of the storming of the Capitol. At one point the host asked Cheney for her take on remarks Trump made to supporters shortly before the building was stormed.

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” Trump said as he addressed a large crowd. He also stated, “We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Cheney, who sits on the Jan. 6 House select committee, responded by saying she believes Trump has “gone to war with the rule of law”:

He continues to suggest that the violence on Jan. 6 was justified. When he says Nov. 3 was the insurrection and Jan. 6 was a protest, what he is doing is continuing to undermine our electoral process. You know, he’s gone to war with the rule of law. And I think that’s also really important for people to understand. We had over 60 state and federal courts that heard his claims. Many of them were Trump judges. They heard the evidence in many of those cases, and they rejected them. and The president of the United States has got fundamental constitutional responsibility to ensure that the laws are faithfully executed. And that is what Donald Trump failed to do.

Later in the interview, Baier asked Cheney what the goal of her committee ultimately is.

“We have several goals. One is obviously the legislative purpose that I have mentioned, the extent to which there may be legislation or enhanced penalties, for example that we need look at to make sure this never happens again,” she said. “We also need to ensure the American people know the truth. That the American people understand minute by minute.”

Baier later said, “But it sounds like, congresswoman, that the goal of the committee, perhaps, is to go after Trump’s inner circle and prevent the former president for running for president again. Is that a fair assessment of the goal?”

“No, the goal the committee is what I said. You know, we are a committee of Congress,” Cheney retorted. “Our responsibility is legislative purpose, to determine what laws we have in place, what additional laws we might need to prevent an attack like that from ever happening again, and we need to understand what happened.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

