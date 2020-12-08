The Supreme Court has dealt a pretty significant blow to the efforts by Republicans to overturn the results of the election, rejecting a Pennsylvania case brought by one GOP congressman.

Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs reacted by lamenting “courage lacking” in the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump and his allies have continued to push baseless claims about the election, and the total number of court losses regarding these election cases has now hit 50.

Yet Dobbs has been on board with the president’s attempts and on Tuesday he said of the Supreme Court, “The will to stand up for the Constitution now very much in question.”

He spoke with an attorney representing the Pennsylvania Republican congessman behind this particular case, who said “we are disappointed” by the Supreme Court decision.

At one point Dobbs remarked, “Now this, with the addition of Amy Coney Barrett, most had thought that it would be a more favorable with her on the court. It’s clear that they referred this to the entire court. The order doesn’t have a signature, doesn’t say anything except referring it to the court. That suggests it’s at least 5 to 4 to simply throw up their hands and retreat to a dark corner somewhere. I mean, it really looks awful for them not to have said anything, to have not been enlightening in any way. It’s downright frustrating, but it’s also very cowardly on the part, it seems to me, of the court.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

