Lou Dobbs Blasts DefSec Esper for ‘Publicly Contradicting’ Trump on Iran Threat

Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs swiped at Defense Secretary Mark Esper tonight for saying he has not seen any direct intel backing up what President Donald Trump claimed about threats to four embassies if they didn’t take out Qasem Soleimani.

Dobbs, after saying Democrats have “sold their soul to the devil,” swiped at the former White House officials from previous administrations saying the current administration should be holding regular press briefings again.

Ed Rollins praised the work Stephanie Grisham has done and said the White House should be making sure everyone in the administration is “on the same party line as the president is.”

“They sure as hell ought to learn not to contradict the president,” Dobbs said, before making it clear he was swiping at Esper. “You think that would be sort of the baseline, the minimum, that a secretary in this president’s Cabinet would understand not to publicly contradict the President of the United States.”

“Talk to the president if you disagree,” Dobbs said, “but public contradiction? Who the hell ever saw this before?”

Michael Goodwin agreed and questioned why Esper “would go on those shows, why he would feel the need to even parse with them questions of what imminent means and whether he saw evidence — it’s ridiculous!”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

