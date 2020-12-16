Lou Dobbs is still refusing to accept the results of the election and, like President Donald Trump, is outraged that top more Republicans aren’t joining in the fight to overturn the election.

The claims brought by the Trump legal team and their allies have been rejected by judges, even Trump-appointed ones, and the Supreme Court rejected two separate cases last week.

There are, of course, a number of Republicans willingly joining in on this, and Dobbs spoke to one of them tonight as he raged about how “the Republican party did nothing” to help the president before the election.

“Where was the Republican National Committee? Where was Mitch McConnell? Where was Kevin McCarthy? Where was the Republican party and why doesn’t the Republican party have the judgment and the guts to actually react to what is a clear attempt to absolutely deny this president the office that they have worked so hard to drive him from over the course of the last four years?” he asked.

Congressman Scott Perry tried to claim judges just aren’t listening to the evidence.

Dobbs attacked judges for lacking “the guts to stand up for what is right” as Perry said they need to show “coruage.”

“It should start with the Republican party, congressman,” Dobbs said. “You are the exception… I mean, I am so appalled by that Republican party leadership, I can’t until you the contempt that I hold them in for their just… apathy and indifference.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

