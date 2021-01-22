Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs has been one of the most vocal Trump supporters in all of cable news, but on Friday he had some brief words of praise for one of Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks.

Dobbs tore into the new president elsewhere in his show multiple times, but he had this to say about Janet Yellen, Biden’s nominee to be Secretary of the Treasury:

“Janet Yellen — that’s one of the reasons I have been a fan of the new Treasury Secretary for years. She is reasonable, she is pragmatic and smart.”

The comments about Yellen came at the end of a segment about the Biden administration’s approach to China, with the Treasury Secretary nominee saying, “We need to take on China’s abusive, unfair, and illegal practices. China’s undercutting American companies by dumping products, erecting trade barriers, and giving illegal subsidies to corporations. It’s been stealing intellectual property.”

Back in October 2017, when Dobbs interviewed Donald Trump, the then-president asked the Fox Business host for his advice on who he should pick for Fed chair.

Dobbs told Trump, “I personally believe that Janet Yellen might be worth keeping.”

Trump said of Yellen, “She was very impressive, I like her a lot. I mean, it’s somebody that I am thinking about.”

Trump ultimately chose Jerome Powell the following month.

