Maddow Absolutely Gushes Over Mar-a-Lago Raid: ‘You’re Going to Want to Buy the Physical Copy of the Newspaper’

The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago is a moment you’re going to want to remember, Rachel Maddow commented on Monday in reaction to the news.

The MSNBC host suggested buying a physical copy of a newspaper to mark the moment in history and gushed about it later — noting the raid occurred on the anniversary of Richard Nixon’s resignation from the White House.

“Tomorrow is the day when you’re going to want to buy the physical copy of the newspaper,” Maddow said at the top of her show. “You’re going to want to buy it and fold it carefully, maybe put it a little archival paper or parchment if you don’t have that. Just put it away someday. You might, depending on how saucy you’re feeling, you might want to just note, perhaps in archival ink in the margin of tomorrow’s paper, note, ‘Anniversary of Richard Nixon’s resignation as president.’ People will get a kick out of that some years down the road.”

Your grandkids’ grandkids will “goggle” at the state of reality, Maddow added.

“They’re going to goggle at the thought of what it must have been like for you to see something like this happening in your lifetime, in real time, for the first time ever in American history, having no idea how it would play out. Nothing like this has ever happened before and we don’t know how this ends,” she said.

Trump revealed his south Florida estate was raided by the FBI in a statement released through the Save America PAC on Monday, saying these are “dark times for our Nation.” There is not a specified reason for the search as of yet.

Maddow is convinced the raid signifies something serious, commenting near the end of her show that it was “telling” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) refused to comment on it.

“Senator Schumer, he’s a disciplined guy in general, but that he would not weigh in on this whatsoever tells you what a big deal this is, that this is not a matter for punditry as far as he is concerned, that he’s going to wait till he knows more before he says anything,” she said. “I mean this is a really delicate, important, serious, sad, difficult thing for our country and nobody knows how it’s going to play out, but everybody needs to be on their best behavior.”

