New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman sounded the alarm regarding President Donald Trump’s meeting with attorney Sidney Powell and pardoned former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — calling it a “wild moment.”

This weekend, Haberman reported that Flynn and Powell were at an Oval Office meeting with the president, during which Flynn suggested declaring martial law and deploying the military in order to overturn the election results.

“Even the mere possibility that the president was asking about military intervention is, of course, a big deal,” Haberman said to CNN’s John Berman and Erica Hill. “You know, we have had several mini fire alarms over four years and I think, frankly, people have become numb to what they hear about this president doing.”

The reporter went on to stress that this meeting was different than past scandals, urging viewers not to dismiss this story due to the people it involves and the actions the president has considered taking.

In addition to considering declaring martial law, Trump allegedly discussed seizing voting machines in order to examine them and appointing Powell as special counsel to investigate election fraud.

“This was a many-hours-long meeting, people were screaming at each, basically, everybody was opposed to what Sidney Powell and Michael Flynn … who called on the president to invoke the military on TV last week, was also present,” Haberman continued. “This was a wild moment.”

Taken aback by the story, Hill pointed out that Trump still has around 30 days left in the White House, questioning the severity of the situation.

“That’s exactly right. We are entering a fraught and potentially dangerous period of time, because the president is running out of days, he is increasingly desperate to try to overturn the results of the election,” Haberman said. “He is looking for people who will sign on to his argument that this was stolen from him. And he is finding it in people like Sidney Powell, in Michael Flynn, in Rudy Giuliani, and these are the folks who have been around him. But even Giuliani, Erica, I should point out, was against this idea of Sidney Powell as special counsel. He was against this executive order. He was against these questions about the military. Nonetheless, the president is very good at waiting people out and asking same questions over and over again.”

