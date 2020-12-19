comScore

JUST IN: Trump Reportedly Discussed Making Sidney Powell Election Special Counsel in ‘Raucous’ Oval Office Meeting

By Caleb HoweDec 19th, 2020, 1:44 pm

Mandel Ngan/AFP, Getty

In a meeting at the White House on Friday, the New York Times reports, President Donald Trump put forth the idea of appointing “Kraken” attorney Sidney Powell as a special prosecutor to investigate election fraud.

“It was unclear if Mr. Trump will move ahead with such a plan,” reported Maggie Haberman and Zolan Kanno-Youngs, of the idea their sources say “most of his advisers opposed.”

And what’s more, Powell was in the meeting.

Things “got raucous,” reports Haberman, in a tweet thread on the details that is itself a raucous read. It seems the meeting was chaotic. People arguing, storming in and out, Giuliani on the phone, Powell in the room, dogs and cats living together: Mass hysteria!

That the meeting would be contentious after such a suggestion should come as no surprise, considering the conspiracy theory-touting Powell was kicked off of Trump’s legal team last month, thrown under the bus in a brutal statement.

