Manchin Calls Kamala Harris ‘Dead Wrong’ for Saying ‘The Border Is Secure’

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Vice President Kamala Harris is “dead wrong” on the issue of whether the southern border with Mexico is secure.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of Special Report with Bret Baier, the West Virginia senator was asked for his reaction to remarks made by the vice president on Sunday’s Meet the Press.

“The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed,” she said.

Baier asked Manchin for his reaction.

“Vice President Harris said this weekend the southern border is secure,” the anchor stated. Manchin responded:

It’s wrong. She’s dead wrong on that and I have said this: if we don’t secure–I voted every time for the wall. But we need the wall and a lot more. Technology, more agents. The 2013 immigration bill was still the best piece of legislation I think that we’ve ever had before us. We couldn’t get it passed through the Republican House at that time because of some politics involved there. Amnesty people were shouting the word “Amnesty.” That piece of legislation would’ve corrected everything we have going wrong. But for anybody – the vice president, president, anybody – to say our borders are secured? That is not accurate. I’ve been there. It’s wrong.

The 2013 bill Manchin referred to coasted through the Senate on a 68-32 vote, but stalled in the Republican-controlled House. That bill sought to establish a pathway to citizenship for the nation’s undocumented immigrants while also increasing security at the southern border.

Watch above via Fox News.

