Marco Rubio Tells CNN If People Want to Ban ‘Specific Guns’ They Should Propose That, But It Won’t ‘Prevent These Shootings’

CNN’s Manu Raju talked with Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio about gun control on Wednesday in the wake of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, asking about background checks and specific weapons bans.

“I caught up with Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, a Republican whose state witnessed that Parkland massacre at the high school just a few years, four years ago, and I asked him whether or not he would support expanding background checks,” said Raju to introduce the clip on CNN. “He made clear he is not on board with that approach.”

In the clip Raju asked Rubio, “Why not just expand background checks to take more commercial sales? Even if it doesn’t prevent every tragedy, it could surely prevent some, right?”

“No, every commercial sale requires a background check,” objected Rubio.

“Gun shows and internet?” interjected Raju.

“There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” said Rubio. “So if people want a deal, we can have that debate. But don’t link it to these horrible events because they would have nothing to do with it.”

“Okay, but what about getting rid of AR-15s?” asked Raju. “Why are these semiautomatic rifles necessary?”

“No, if people want to talk about banning specific guns, they should propose that, but it wouldn’t prevent these shootings,” answered Rubio.

Raju said that Sen. Rubio plans to move forward different legislation on improving safety of schools, but it’s “unclear whether or not that will get Democratic support.”

The reporter also pointed out to anchor Kate Bolduan that getting 60 votes on any legislation related to these issues would be “impossible.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

