Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo teamed up with President Donald Trump to accuse officials from the Obama administration of orchestrating a historic scandal during a discussion of the Michael Flynn case.

Bartiromo read out the list of Obama officials — from Joe Biden to John Brennan — revealed this week to have requested the unmasking of Flynn, an act Trump called “the greatest political crime in the history of our country.”

Trump claimed everyone involved would have been in jail with “50 year sentences” by now if he were a Democrat.

“This is the greatest political scam, hoax, in the history of our country.” Trump repeated.

“It is the biggest political scandal we’ve ever seen,” Bartiromo agreed, as Trump said “people should be going to jail for this stuff.”

“They went after General Flynn, they wanted him to lie about me, make up a story and with few exceptions, nobody did that,” Trump continued. The president once again failed to identify what crimes occurred in what he calls “Obamagate” when asked by the Fox Business host. Bartiromo did not mention that Flynn admitted lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his Russian contacts. The interview ambled along with softballs including Bartiromo praising Trump’s resilience and teeing the president up to say his critics would rather see the coronavirus devastate the country with death than see him win re-election.

“You’ve upended everything and they want their power, I guess,” she replied to that.

As a little bonus, here’s a blast from the past:

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017

