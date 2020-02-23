MSNBC’s Chris Matthews is facing intense criticism following these comments he made yesterday about Bernie Sanders’ ascendancy:

“I was reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940, and the general, Reynaud, calls up Churchill and says, ‘It’s over.’ And Churchill says ‘How can it be? You’ve got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?’ He said, ‘It’s over.’”

Matthews has been roundly pilloried for the comparison and #FireChrisMatthews has been trending on Twitter.

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz covered the news on MediaBuzz today and asked if it’s just out of bounds to compare Sanders’ rise “is like the Nazis storming into France during World War II.”

“I think that Chris Matthews should call Bernie Sanders to apologize,” Marie Harf said.

Harf — a former Obama administration State Department official and current Fox News contributor — said, “I think historical analogies are fine to use. If Bernie Sanders’ family hadn’t been victims of the Holocaust I’m not sure people would be quite as outraged today. I think it was personally out of bounds and Chris Matthews should personally apologize to Bernie Sanders.”

Kurtz added, “Stay away from Nazi analogies.”

“Always stay away from Nazi analogies,” Harf agreed.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]