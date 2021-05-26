Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes After Kevin McCarthy: Pelosi ‘Never Allows Attacks on Her Own’ and ‘She Defends Them’

Marjorie Taylor Greene continued to stand by her comments about mask mandates and the Holocaust on Wednesday night, going after Republican leaders who condemned her for them.

Newsmax’s Greg Kelly spoke with Greene for her first TV interview since she was publicly condemned by Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell.

Greene came under intense criticism for making the on-its-face insane connection between mask mandates and the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany, which she has repeatedly defended since then.

“You have to have respect for Nancy Pelosi, in that she never allows attacks on her own,” Greene told Kelly. “And she defends them even when they sleep with Chinese spies, when they attack Israel, when they stand with Hamas terrorism.”

“And Kevin McCarthy never had to say a word. He could have said, ‘You know, you should ask Marjorie about her words and ask her what she has to say.’ That would have been the right answer for him. So it’s unfortunate that he took this route, and he didn’t even text me or call me, which is really a shame,” she continued.

She knocked Steve Scalise and Elise Stefanik for following suit with condemnatory statements of their own.

“None of them called me and asked me what I meant by what I had said,” Greene said.

On Tuesday, Greene retweeted one person who called McCarthy a “feckless c***” before taking it down.

