Liz Cheney Says Her Reelection Bid Will Be Important Marker for ‘Future of Our Republic’ and the GOP

(Courtesy Wall Street Journal)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the recently-ousted House Republican leader who has taken some sharp criticism – and also some support and praise – for her vocal opposition to former President Donald Trump and his false statements about the 2020 election, told the Wall Street Journal Wednesday that her 2022 re-election bid will be an “important moment” for the Republican party, and the country as a whole.

Cheney spoke with Washington bureau chief Jeanne Cummings as part of the Journal’s “Women, Power and Equity” event.

“My primary race is going to be a focus,” said Cheney, who video-called into the conference while on the road campaigning in Wyoming. “You’ve heard President Trump say that he intends to play a role in this race, so I anticipate it’s going to be a hard-fought race, I anticipate it’s one where there will be a lot of national attention on, and I really do think it’s one that will be a moment where the people of Wyoming can demonstrate to the country our commitment to the Constitution.”

“It’s a race that will be very important in terms of the future of the party and the future of our republic,” Cheney added.

Cheney also said she doesn’t regret her criticism of Trump, even though it resulted in her removal as chair of the House Republican conference.

“It became very clear that staying in leadership would require me to perpetuate the lie about the last election, perpetuate the big lie, perpetuate things that are dangerous,” Cheney said.

Cheney currently has eight primary challengers for her seat, including one who has admitted to impregnating a minor as an adult.

