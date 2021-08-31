Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatens Telecoms Over 1/6 Committee Request: ‘If They Go Along With This, They Will Be Shut Down’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show Tuesday night, and threatened telecommunications companies with extinction if they cooperate with requests or subpoenas from the congressional committee investigating the January 6th Capitol insurrection.

That committee is reportedly seeking phone records and other data from devices owned by certain members of Congress as part of the investigation. Its stated reason is to ascertain whether those members were coordinating with any of the rioters, as well as to understand the nature of any communications with the White House that day.

“I think it’s outrageous,” said Greene.

“This is leading us into waters we’ve never been in an America,” she said. “You see, America was never meant to be a communist country. But these are the tactics that Democrats are wanting to use.”

Greene’s comments came the same day House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a statement saying, “If these companies comply with the Democrat order to turn over private information, they are in violation of federal law and subject to losing their ability to operate in the United States. If companies still choose to violate federal law, a Republican majority will not forget and will stand with Americans to hold them fully accountable under the law.”

McCarthy did not cite which federal law the companies would be breaking by complying.

“Well, yeah!” Carlson replied to Greene. “I mean, demanding your text messages if they don’t like your politics? Now we’ve been tough on Kevin McCarthy for being weak. That statement is not weak. That statement is a flat out promise, threat, whatever you want to call it. If you do this, there are consequences.”

“These telecommunications companies, if they go along with this, they will be shut down,” Greene said. “And that’s a promise.”

“Good,” Carlson replied. “I hope they’re afraid of you. They should be.”

Neither Greene nor Carlson cited any law that gives Congress the authority to shut down companies because they complied with Congress.

Former federal prosecutor Ken White called Greene’s comments “pure corrupt thuggery”:

Once again: if Congress is making demands for documents illegally, or privacy rights are being violated, you can sue to stop it. Saying “do it and we’ll retaliate with punitive legislation” is pure corrupt thuggery. https://t.co/c625IkWbzj — OneHitPopehat (@Popehat) September 1, 2021

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com