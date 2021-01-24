Fox News host Mark Levin made a stern call to the GOP Sunday night ahead of U.S. Senate’s impeachment proceedings of former President Donald Trump, slated to begin next month: any Republican who takes part in or supports Trump’s impeachment should be challenged in their primary race by a more pro-Trump candidate.

“I wrote down a few things that I think we need to do to defend our Republican Party and breathe new life into it,” Levin stated, before reading from a list of ideas.

The Fox News host then urged any Trump opponents to be challenged via attempting to run them out of office from the right.

“Primary any and all Republicans who have participated in or will participate in this ‘Salem witch trial,’ this unconstitutional act against former President Trump,” Levin stated. “And those who seek to censure or otherwise silence Senators [Ted] Cruz and [Josh] Hawley,” two Republicans who were leading voices in the effort to object to the certification of the Electoral College votes on January 6.

“The left and certain Republicans do not get to decide who we choose as our leaders and who we choose as our president next time around,” Levin added.

Watch above, via Fox News.

