Mark Meadows Burned Documents After White House Meetings, Ex-Aide Told Jan. 6 Committee

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows burned documents at the White House about a “dozen” times, his ex-aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified before the House Jan. 6 committee

The committee released the remaining transcripts from Hutchinson’s testimony on Tuesday.

The transcripts add some details to a report published by Politico in May. A source told the publication Hutchinson told the committee “she saw Meadows incinerate documents after a meeting in his office with Rep. Scott Perry.”

CNN’s Jessica Schneider flagged the excerpt on Tuesday’s edition of The Situation Room.

Schneider reported that Hutchinson “told the committee she actually saw Chief of Staff Mark Meadows burning documents in his office fireplace around a dozen times, which she says amounted to about once or twice a week between December 2020 and January 2021.”

Hutchinson testified that on at least two occasions, Meadows burned documents after meeting with Perry, who refused to comply with a subpoena from the committee.

Perry was one of the people in Donald Trump’s orbit working to keep Trump in power after losing the 2020 presidential election. Trump has falsely claimed the election was stolen from him.

Hutchinson also testified Meadows mentioned conspiracy theories floated by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

Trump’s falsehoods ultimately sparked the January 2021 Capitol insurrection, where a mob of his supporters stormed the building in a failed attempt to overturn the election results.

The Jan. 6 committee released its final report about its findings last week.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com