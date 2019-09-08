Former South Carolina Governor and Congressman Mark Sanford announced his long shot presidential bid in the GOP primary against President Donald Trump in 2020, joining Joe Walsh and Bill Weld.

Sanford told Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday he has made a decision, saying, “I am going to get in.”

“You’re going to run for president against Donald Trump in the Republican race,” Wallace said.

“I am,” Sanford confirmed.

Wallace asked, “Why?”

“We need to have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican,” Sanford responded, lamenting how the GOP has lost its way on the debt.

Sanford got national attention in 2009 over his extramarital affair, which originated the infamous political saying “hiking the Appalachian trail” — something the president referenced in a recent tweet on the Republicans challenging him:

Can you believe it? I’m at 94% approval in the Republican Party, and have Three Stooges running against me. One is “Mr. Appalachian Trail” who was actually in Argentina for bad reasons…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

