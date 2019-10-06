Mark Sanford and Joe Walsh Diverge Over Impeachment on CNN: ‘Donald Trump is A Traitor’

President Donald Trump’s 2020 primary opponents Joe Walsh and Mark Sanford diverged on the subject of impeachment, with Sanford urging caution while Walsh called on Republicans to back Trump’s removal.

“I think to your point there ought to be a vote before we go into the inquiry,” Sanford said. “If you look at the last three impeachments and in fact, one in which I actually took the vote, you formalize the process as opposed to having an open-ended process which is the route that Pelosi is taking right now.”

Sanford said he would vote for an inquiry but recommended censure instead of impeachment.

I don’t understand that, with all due respect Mark. This president deserves to be impeached. Nobody from the White House and no high level Republicans are on this show today because there’s nothing to defend. This president betrayed his country again this week. Would I vote if I were in Congress on the inquiry? There’s enough we know now to vote to impeach this president,” Walsh responded.

“Donald Trump is a traitor,” he continued. “When you look at traitor more broadly defined, this president betrayed our country again this week. It’s not the first time he did it. Excuse me. I don’t know that we should move forward incrementally. This president needs to be impeached.”

Sanford disagreed, saying “for people to step out and say he needs to be impeached is to actually diminish and discard what the very process that’s laid out by our Founding Fathers.”

Both Sanford, a former governor of South Carolina, and Walsh, a conservative radio host and former Illinois congressman, were appearing on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper Sunday.

