Martha MacCallum Claims Female M&M Characters Embolden Enemies: ‘Makes China Say, Oh Good’

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum expressed concern that Mars, Incorporated’s “focus” on making M&M packages featuring only female characters is emboldening China.

The co-hosts of Monday’s Outnumbered discussed the company’s decision, which for a limited time is meant to honor women “flipping the status quo.”

“When you look at the package, the women are upside down,” co-host Harris Faulkner said. “And I understand ‘flipped,’ but thank you very much, we stand on our own. We don’t need to be shown on a package looking crazy upside down.”

MacCallum laughed and weighed in.

“I mean, if this is what you need for validation – an M&M that is the color that you think is associated with feminism – then I’m worried about you,” she said. “I think that makes China say, ‘Oh, good, keep focusing on that. Keep focusing on giving people their own color M&Ms while we take over all of the mineral deposits in the entire world.”

Co-host Lisa Boothe added, “China’s also pushing all this through TikTok.”

Meanwhile, co-host Emily Compagno suggested Mars has taken away the agency of the M&M characters and, by extension, women.

“Once again, there’s also stripping everyone of agency because remember, they took the heels off Mrs. Green, or green M&M,” she opined. “They put her in sneakers because wearing heels was somehow detrimental because women who choose to wear heels must not be able to think for themselves. They must be doing it for a bad reason. Everything about this is wrong. And also, we already have the California raisins being all the different sizes We don’t need M&Ms to be different sizes too.”

