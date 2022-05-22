Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum confronted RNC chair Ronna McDaniel on former President Donald Trump accusing Republicans of cheating in the Pennsylvania Senate Republican primary.

Trump, who has backed Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race, baselessly accused his Republican opponent David McCormick of voter fraud this week. The race remains too close to call, and will likely result in a recount.

“Dr. Oz should declare victory,” Trump said. “It makes it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots that they ‘just happened to find.’”

On Fox News Sunday, MacCallum asked McDaniel whether she agreed Oz should simply declare himself winner of the race.

McDaniel dodged the question, but said Trump is “right” about problems with voting in Pennsylvania, which she described as a “disaster.”

“The former president is suggesting that another Republican, who is supported by people who used to work in his administration, is searching for votes or doing something that is untoward?” MacCallum asked.

McDaniel replied by again reiterating her argument against rules for absentee ballots in the state.

“So if Dave McCormick were to win, will he be supported by President Trump or is he going to keep saying, you know, that he won this in a way that wasn’t fair or that was fraudulent?” MacCallum followed up. “It seems odd, doesn’t it?”

“I think every Republican is going to be supporting the Republican nominee in these states, including President Trump,” McDaniel replied with a laugh.

“We’re going to rally around,” she added. “Primaries are difficult. They’re challenging. And then we come together afterwards and focus on who we really need to defeat, which is the Democrat.”

MacCallum asked McDaniel about a Wall Street Journal op-ed that compared Trump’s attack on the Pennsylvania primary to when he questioned the integrity of elections in 2021, and Republicans ended up losing both Georgia Senate races.

McDaniel said she disagreed with the Journal, and defended Trump’s behavior ahead of the Georgia elections. She noted he campaigned with both Republican candidates and sent out emails calling on Republicans to vote.

“But when you cast doubt on the process, we know from the polling that happened in Georgia that it made some people in certain districts very wary of participating in it,” MacCallum said. “So whether or not he may have supported it in terms of robocalls and other things in coming in the day before, some of that was sort of baked in the cake with the voters. At least that’s what was revealed in the polling there.”

Watch above, via FOX.

