Here We Go Again: Trump Wants Dr. Oz to ‘Declare Victory’ Before Election is Decided

Former President Donald Trump once again claimed an election is being subverted by cheating, all while saying Dr. Mehmet Oz should go ahead and declare himself the winner of Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary.

The Pennsylvania race is currently too close to call as votes are being counted to see whether Oz — who was endorsed by Trump — managed to defeat Republican rival candidate Dave McCormick. The ambiguity over the final result stems from a combination of early voting and mail-in ballots that have yet to be counted.

As far as Trump sees it, the contest is already over, so he got on Truth Social and said “Dr. Oz should declare victory. It makes it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots that they “just happened to find.”

Trump’s insinuations about Oz’s election being cheated echo the frequent attacks and false claims that he pushed against mail-in ballots before he lost the 2020 election. Trump also declared his own victory during the 2020 election, and he has repeatedly pushed the false claim that President Joe Biden’s win was a result of mass election fraud.

One post wasn’t enough though, for Trump also decided to take a swipe at Fox News for also reporting the primary was too close to call.

Fox News had a really bad night. They were way off on the count and timing in the Oz vote. Anybody watching would have said it was over, when actually it was just the opposite. I assume the coverage was being led by the same guy that called “Arizona” who, believe it or not, they brought back. I want his agent!

It isn’t clear if Trump happened to watch Morning Joe today, but if he did, he might’ve noticed Joe Scarborough predicted the former president would “lie” and suggest the election was “rigged” if Oz’s potential victory was called into question.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com