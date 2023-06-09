Fox Anchor Explains to Confused Mark Levin What Obstruction Is During His Meltdown Over Trump Indictment

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum tried her best to correct a confused Mark Levin during an enraged, 15-minute rant about the unsealed indictment charging former President Donald Trump with 37 criminal counts, including espionage.

Levin called in to MacCallum’s show Friday and things went off the rails quickly.

“I read the indictment and there’s a lot of…fury,” Levin began. “How many documents were actually destroyed? It doesn’t say. How many documents were actually altered? It doesn’t say. Wouldn’t you think if documents were destroyed or altered that would be right at the beginning of the indictment list of charges? We have boxes removed. OK, so what? What happened to the boxes? We have, uh, people were told, maybe they considered, uh, according to the indictment, people signaled me to get rid of stuff.

“Nothing was gotten rid of. Uh, I’m sure the prosecutor looked. I’m sure he was desperate to find some sort of physical act that would demonstrate all this fury from witnesses, and supposed statements, and so forth. I mean, this is the kind of thing the defense is going to do; they’re going to say, what harm are they even talking about?”

“I hear you, Mark,” MacCallum interjected. “And, I guess there is no charge here for destruction of documents. That’s not among these at all.”

“Well, then what’s the obstruction?” Levin demanded to know.

MacCallum then explained the law for him.

“The obstruction is the request to have them all returned. And then they’re laying out the case here that when they requested they be returned, there were efforts to make it appear they didn’t have the documents, or maybe they could hide the documents from the government,” she said.

“There can be all kinds of effort,” Levin countered. “There can be all kinds of activity. They can bring in any witness they had — what they don’t have is the substance. They have a lot of activity.”

