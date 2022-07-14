Martha Stewart Asks Kris Jenner How She Feels About Her Daughters ‘Getting Pregnant With Men Who Are Not Their Husband’

Martha Stewart asked Kris Jenner some pointed questions about her daughters during a recent podcast appearance.

Jenner was a guest on The Martha Stewart Podcast last week where Stewart turned the conversation to her first marriage to Robert Kardashian.

“How old were you when you married Robert Kardashian?” Stewart asked.

After sharing a story of meeting Robert for the first time at a horse race when she was 17, Jenner said, “We dated and eventually got engaged and got married when I was 22 — I got pregnant on our honeymoon and I had Kourtney nine months, two weeks and two days later.”

“And I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting. So I was like, ‘No, I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon.’ You know, those were the days that — I’m very old fashioned,” she added.

“Right. You wanna be very proper!” Stewart replied.

“Back then with that big Armenian family, you bet!” Jenner responded.

“So how does it feel when your girls are going out and getting pregnant with men who are not their husbands?” Stewart said bluntly. “You’ve evolved, haven’t you?”

“I guess so, you know,” Jenner replied warily. “I get more and more understanding and I get what this generation — I have so many generations now in my family, I guess there’s such a big age difference.”

“You’re embracing what’s happening in the world,” Stewart replied.

“You have to, you know, I think I’ve been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important in my life because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before,” Jenner said. “I embrace what is in front of me and I think that I am easy, once I understand it.”

Listen above via The Martha Stewart Podcast.

