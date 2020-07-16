President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, explained that her new tell-all book about her uncle was motivated by a need to “make up for” not taking greater action in the past to stop his political ascendance.

On Thursday, ABC released more of Mr. Trump’s interview with George Stephanopoulos, after she had previously warned about her “dangerous” uncle, defended her embarrassing claims about him, and called for the president’s resignation. In this new segment, Stephanopoulos noted that the questions revolved around the fact Ms. Trump says she was the prime source for The New York Times’ previous reporting on the president’s possible tax fraud.

“You write, ‘I had to take Donald down.'” Stephanopoulos said as he quoted Ms. Trump’s words back to her.

“Yes. Maybe a bit of an overstatement there in the sense that I didn’t ever think that there was any one thing I or anybody else could do,” Ms. Trump said. “But certainly, in that moment that I’m describing, I felt that I needed to do anything I could not just to stop this, but also to make up for the fact that I hadn’t done anything in the past.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]