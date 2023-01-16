Joe Scarborough Absolutely LOSES IT Over ‘Stupid’ Gas Stove Controversy: ‘They Keep Getting Dumber and Dumber!’

Joe Scarborough went all out to mock the hysteria from conservatives attempting to make a new culture war issue over an alleged push by Democrats to ban gas stoves.

On Monday, Morning Joe ran clips of Republicans who have sounded the alarm ever since a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission official said in an interview that regulating gas stoves was an option up for consideration. The White House has explained that the Biden Administration is not advancing this proposal, so the panic over a make-believe ban has been a recent point of ridicule against conservatives.

Scarborough was helplessly giggling over the outrage before he recomposed himself and called it a prime example of modern political craziness.

“It’s so stupid,” Scarborough said. “When you have Kevin McCarthy going out, and other people talking about gas stoves, I mean, I just believe that whoever is polling this issue and telling Republicans to obsess over it, they just need to stop! It makes Trump Republicans look even dumber.”

Scarborough went on to wonder if Democratic operatives might’ve “infiltrated the Republican Party” in recent years in order to make the GOP look bad by having them focus on trivial matters all the time.

They keep getting dumber and dumber and dumber! If you look at the things they’re holding press conferences about, it’s mind blowing! It’s just mind blowing. It is all gesture, and they have a chance to push issues and talk issues. They just don’t want to. So now they’re talking about gas stoves instead of Vladimir Putin threatening nuclear war, instead of China threatening to go into Taiwan, instead of North Korea focusing on building a nuclear program that can launch nuclear weapons that can hit America’s mainland, they’re worried about gas stoves.

