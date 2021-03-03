McConnell Dodges When Asked If He Regrets Condemning Trump After Riots

Mitch McConnell repeatedly dodged when asked about Donald Trump multiple times in a Fox News interview Wednesday.

After voting to acquit Trump in the impeachment trial, McConnell excoriated Trump and called him morally responsible for the violent riots at the Capitol. But just last week McConnell said he would “absolutely” support Trump if he was the 2024 GOP nominee.

Martha MacCallum brought both up to ask McConnell, “You were very strong in your words against the president. At this point do you have any regrets about the statement you made on the floor? Would you take back any of that today?”

McConnell completely dodged by saying “the actions of the new Democratic administration are unifying the Republican party.”

“We’ve had some internal back and forth that’s been widely covered. But nothing has unified the Republican party in both the House and Senate faster than reacting to this new left-wing administration. We’re looking forward. We’re not going to look backward,” he said.

The riots at the Capitol were the result of weeks and weeks of Trump pushing repeated baseless claims and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, and in his remarks after the trial McConnell said, “The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president. And having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories, and reckless hyperbole which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth.”

When MacCallum asked about Trump at CPAC, McConnell continued dodging and didn’t directly address the former president.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

