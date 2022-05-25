Mediaite’s Colby Hall Defends Those Talking Policy in Wake of Uvalde Shooting

Mediaite’s Colby Hall defended those discussing policy in the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Hall joined Leland Vittert on NewsNation Tuesday to address the shooting at Robb Elementary School that left at least 19 children and two adults dead.

“Colby, why in these initial hours is there such a reluctance to simply talk about that evil exists and there may not be much we can do about it rather than try and score political points on it?” Vittert asked Hall at the start of the interview.

Hall responded by pointing to the incident as an incredible tragedy, adding, ” Politics aside, I think we all feel pretty unmoored. Right?

“I think I feel like our social fabric is sort of coming apart. And I think that informs a lot of the talking heads that you see on cable news, who you know firsthand, are put on the air with barely any facts on their fingertips and are left purely to speculate up and fill air.”

Hall then noted that the three major cable networks — CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC — seemed to be focusing more on policy and less on political conversations.

“I think policy and politics get mixed up,” he added. “But I think you saw conservative-leaning media talking about the need to arm teachers and secure our schools. And, of course, you saw more mainstream, left-leaning media talking about access to guns.”

Hall later referred back to Vittert’s question, saying that there is not much to talk about on-air regarding the fact that “evil exists”

“Mental health is a real issue as well,” he added. “And he did an unthinkable act. And we have to have a transcendent moment. We have to have some sort of ‘Come to Jesus moment,’ where we throw it all out on the table. But we really are failing our children if this is going to happen.”

Hall later praised Vice President Kamala Harris for addressing the gravity of the situation without getting political, adding that President Joe Biden would likely focus on healing the nation following the tragedy.

“To your point about media, no one can really win,” he continued. “There’s no real way to make sense of this sort of tragedy.”

Watch above, via NewsNation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com