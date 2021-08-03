Mediaite’s Colby Hall Defends White House Scolding News Outlets For Hyping Delta Variant

Mediaite founding editor Colby Hall defended the White House for calling out the media for its coverage of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in an interview on NewsNation with anchor Leland Vittert.

CNN reported over the weekend that the White House was frustrated by “alarmist” coverage by the media about the spread of the Delta variant, and the CDC guidance in response to breakthrough cases of Covid. Mediaite confirmed that the White House had reached out to news outlets to urge some restraint.

“Colby, is the Biden media honeymoon over?” Vittert asked Hall to kick off the interview.

“Well, I’m not sure it ever really existed,” Hall replied, before crediting the White House for its concern over how much false information is being spread. “The way that this narrative and story is being told has literally life and death consequences.”

People have gone as far as to claim that “if you’re vaccinated, you can spread the virus just as much as the unvaccinated,” Hall said, which “is not entirely true.”

“Yes, vaccinated people can spread the virus, but only if they are infected,” Hall said, adding that data shows vaccinated people still have very low chances of contracting the virus.

Hall and Vittert went on to debate whether there is a double standard between how media covered the Trump administration versus the Biden administration.

Watch above, via NewsNation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com