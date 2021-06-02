Meghan McCain criticized Google for not screening their head of diversity or acting upon the controversial comments he made about Jewish people a decade ago.

McCain and her cohorts on The View took time on Wednesday to talk about how the Washington Free Beacon uncovered a 2007 blog post from Google’s head of diversity strategy, Kamau Bobb. The post — entitled “If I Were A Jew” — offered significant criticism of the Israeli government’s military actions, but among those critiques, Bobb wrote that Jews have “an insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of [themself],” plus that they lack compassion for the suffering of others.

Whoopi Goldberg asked her colleague how Google didn’t catch Bobb’s comments in a background check, to which, McCain responded “I don’t know. They’re Google. They should’ve googled him.” This drew chuckles from Goldberg and McCain, but the latter continued by questioning if Bobb would still be employed if he made these kinds of comments about any other kind of minority group.

“If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it looks like you probably hate Jews, or at the very least, have some serious issues with your anti-Semitic rhetoric,” McCain said. “I’m quite frankly exhausted by having the conversation over and over about why anti-Semitism is the last passable form of bigotry in the United States.”

McCain continued by warning of recent rises in anti-Semitic trends, and she calling on Google to make a public statement on Bobb’s comments.

“If they said this about Black people, or Asian people, or LGBT people, he would be fired already,” McCain said. “And he’s not, which says that Google’s okay with a little bit of soft anti-Semitism.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]