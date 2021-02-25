Meghan McCain Claims Her Late Father Was Never Invited to CPAC — This Video Says Otherwise

Meghan McCain claimed on Thursday’s The View that her father John McCain was never invited to the Conservative Political Action Conference, yet he gave a speech at the event in 2008.

“I think it’s going to be more about who can gather this specific audience, which are media people, MAGA people, Trump people, people who work in all factions of conservative media, and their opinion on what happens this weekend is going to matter,” McCain said on The View.

McCain went on to note that CPAC generally attracts the most conservative members of the party, adding that she was curious to see how each speech will be received.

“My father never spoke at CPAC and he was never invited,” she said. “So it’s not really been a place for more moderate people.”

Despite the claim, John McCain did speak at CPAC in 2008, while he was running as a Republican presidential candidate.

“Thank you for inviting me. It’s been a little while since I’ve had the honor of addressing you, and I appreciate very much your courtesy to me today,” he said at the time. “We should do this more often. I hope you will pardon my absence last year, and understand that I intended no personal insult to any of you.”

“I was merely pre-occupied with the business of trying to escape the distinction of pre-season frontrunner for the Republican nomination, which, I’m sure some of you observed, I managed to do in fairly short order,” he continued. “But, now, I again have the privilege of that distinction, and this time I would prefer to hold on to it for a while.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]