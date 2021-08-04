Meghan McCain Destroys ‘Coward’ Chris Cuomo for Ignoring Brother’s Scandal on CNN: ‘Worst Kind of Nepotism’

Meghan McCain went OFF on Governor Andrew Cuomo after a damning investigation revealed 11 shocking examples of alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. But she was harsher on CNN, gubernatorial brother Chris Cuomo and nepotism in what some critics may see as a segment that shows very little self-awareness.

The conversation came in the opening segment of The View on Wednesday, and as usual, McCain’s commentary was by far the most interesting. She opened by lamenting the number of recent controversies surrounding Gov. Cuomo and making reference to the nursing home scandal during the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As far as I’m concerned, it was murder on the part …and the blood is on the part of Governor Cuomo’s hands, and we didn’t care,” she said, adding, “It’s not that sexual harassment isn’t disgusting and egregious and horrible, but it says a lot that our society does not care about old people. I’m sad those 15,000 people won’t get their day in court.”

She then pivoted to “nepotism” referencing a segment on the show last week. “Not having to talk about the biggest scandal in the country when it has to do with your brother and you’re hosting CNN? That’s nepotism,” McCain said. Nepotism, of course, is the practice of among those with power or influence of favoring relatives or friends, especially by giving them jobs.

“The Cuomo family and CNN are the worst kinds of nepotism that the media has an example of,” she said. “If it were my brother and he had been accused of this, you are damn straight I would be talking about it on The View this morning, and it makes all of them cowards.”

“I hope Governor Cuomo is either forced out of office or resigns,” she continued, “and I hope his brother Chris Cuomo has any kind of retribution whatsoever for his show because there was a point in time when they were doing comedy sketches with giant q-tips on air” during the height of the pandemic, adding “this was all fine and good.”

CNN has made clear that given the relationship, Chris Cuomo is not an objective journalist when it comes to coving his brother, but that policy was overlooked last year during better times in the Governor Cuomo legacy. Which was a point that McCain was all to eager to mock.

“When it’s fine, it’s okay to air it. That’s journalism? It’s journalism now that he’s bad and he’s been accused of all this and the investigation came out. It’s all disgusting,” she continued. “We wonder why people hate the media and hate journalism.”

Coming out so harshly against the benefits of nepotism is a curious gambit for Meghan McCain, whose sole accomplishment before a lucrative career in media was being the daughter of Senator John McCain.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com