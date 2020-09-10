Former Fox News anchor and NBC News host Megyn Kelly announced the launch of an upcoming podcast as part of her new media venture with “No B.S,” “No agenda,” and “No corporate overlords.”

“Some news: I am launching a podcast this month. It’ll be free & available pretty much everywhere,” she tweeted on Thursday. “No B.S. No agenda. No corporate overlords. Should be fun!”

Some news: I am launching a podcast this month. It’ll be free & available pretty much everywhere. No B.S. No agenda. No corporate overlords. Should be fun! https://t.co/Fyltr6lpc9 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 10, 2020

In a statement, it was further revealed that Kelly’s podcast would be part of her new independent media venture, Devil May Care Media.

“Devil May Care Media will produce content including podcasts and other shows discussing the latest news, current events, legal and cultural issues with the same tough, fair, smart perspective that has made Kelly one of America’s most respected broadcast journalists,” the statement declared. “With the launch of her company, Kelly will have a new platform for connecting directly with her audience without the constraints or political agendas of other media outlets.”

“At the center of the venture will be Kelly’s own podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, which will feature interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders and compelling voices from the heartland and beyond,” the statement explained, adding, “Listeners can expect interviews that transcend the superficiality and sound-bite driven confines of traditional broadcast and cable news, and instead deliver in-depth, uncensored, thought-provoking conversations.”

Kelly’s first episode is set to debut later this month.

In her own statement, Kelly commented, “Every journalist’s dream is to cover the biggest stories and talk to the most interesting people without the shadow of a politicized media institution hanging over them. That’s what I’m about to do. With Devil May Care Media, I answer only to my audience and my conscience.”

“Those who like what I have to say will find the experience deeply rewarding. Those who don’t can look elsewhere. The point is to give the audience authentic content that goes places where traditional media can’t or — more often — won’t,” she concluded. “It’s a great challenge that will reconnect me with my audience and I’m excited to get started.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]