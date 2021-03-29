Mehdi Hasan — guest-hosting MSNBC’s All In on Monday — said the media needs to stop normalizing Trump White House official Stephen Miller.

Politico recently faced serious criticism for a recent Playbook item on the current lack of media access at the border that quoted Miller trying to contrast access under Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Hasan brought that up in a segment going on a tear against Miller for “demonizing, mistreating” immigrants and saying he’s “more responsible than anyone for stealing children at the border.”

Hasan called out Politico for quoting Miller “like a pundit whose sage thoughts on immigration we should all take very, very seriously,” and said the media’s tendency to “treat anyone who has held a prominent government position as worthy of respect” can’t and shouldn’t apply to him in particular:

“Stephen Miller does not deserve to be normalized. Some would say he would deserves to be prosecuted. At the very minimum, he deserves to be shunned.”

Hasaon spoke with journalist Jean Guerrero, author of the book Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda. Guerrero said, “This is a story of an extremist who ended up steering national policy and national debate around immigration… He was indoctrinated at a very young age during a difficult time in his life by a man who believes everything we hold dear in American society is a result of white men. And you know, Stephen Miller was radicalized in the way so many other Americans are currently being radicalized.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

