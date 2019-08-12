The Miami Herald journalist who helped break open the Jeffrey Epstein case believes that people involved, who were sweating an indictment prior to the disgraced financier’s suicide, might not be out of the woods just yet.

Appearing on MSNBC Monday, the Herald’s Julie K. Brown reacted to Epstein’s shocking suicide while in federal custody.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Brown said. “I got a phone call and I said, ‘No. That can’t be right.’ I think everybody had the same reaction. How could that have happened given the fact that he had allegedly tried something suspicious two weeks prior to this? Everybody thought the same thing. Wasn’t he under suicide watch? How could somebody on suicide watch commit suicide?”

Brown, however, stated that Epstein “somehow manipulated things” to get off of suicide watch.

“Remember the way he was incarcerated in Florida,” Brown said. “I mean, he had guards who were leaving his door open, guards who were bringing him stew, guards that were cutting his hair. He was allowed to leave every day with his own valet and go to an office. It doesn’t surprise me at all he would have been somehow been able to manipulate them into giving him some time to himself.”

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle asked the reporter if some of the “vile sleazebags” connected to Epstein are now “dancing in the streets,” as a result of the financier’s suicide. Brown replied in the negative — noting that U.S. attorney Jeffrey Berman still has a “big paper trail” and is not done with indictments.

“He will prosecute other people involved that were in this, I feel certain,” Brown said. “Because I’ve seen the evidence out there, some of it, and it’s very strong evidence.”

