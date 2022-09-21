Michael Cohen Claims Trump Lied About Giving Disclaimers to Banks When Getting Loans: ‘It’s Not True’

Michael Cohen disputed remarks made by Donald Trump in which the former president stated he provides a valuation disclaimer when applying for loans.

During an interview with Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Trump reacted to a civil lawsuit filed against the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James earlier in the day. James is seeking $250 million from the company stemming from allegations it inflated the valuations of assets it put up as collateral to receive financing.

Trump told Hannity said he provides lenders with valuations of assets he owns. However, Trump said, he has a disclaimer telling them to use their own appraisers.

“Don’t rely on the statement that you’re getting,” is how Trump summed up his message to financial institutions.

Cohen, a convicted felon and a former personal attorney for Trump, reacted to Trump’s claim by telling CNN’s Don Lemon that it’s nonsense.

“He also said that he had a disclaimer when he applied for any loan, telling the lenders that they had to verify everything themselves,” Lemon noted. “Why would any bank go along with that?”

“Because it’s not true. The disclaimer is no different than his declassification of all the documents that nobody heard, except for himself,” Cohen replied, referring to Trump telling Hannity a president can declassify documents just “by thinking about it.”

“Like I said, Donald Trump will lie,” Cohen continued. “And he lies with impunity in order to justify whatever the question, whatever the issue is that’s confronting him. That’s his–that’s his strength. That’s his superpower. He lies with impunity and he doesn’t care.”

Lemon struggled to come up with a response.

“I know it’s frustrating, right?” Cohen said.

Lemon said that when cornered, Trump claims he’s being attacked instead of responding to the matter at hand.

“Which is why he went running to Fox News,” Cohen stated. “So in that way, he keeps his base, claiming that he’s the victim. He’s always the victim. It’s amazing.”

Watch above via CNN.

