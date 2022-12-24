Michael Moore Claims Trump’s ‘Clever’ At Appearing ‘Stupid,’ Dusts Off Hitler Comparison On MSNBC

It’s the holiday season, but filmmaker Michael Moore struck a grim note during an MSNBC appearance covering the congressional subcommittee’s report on the January 6 Capitol riot.

Moore told MSNBC’s Ari Melber democracy may be lost if Trump is not indicted over the riot and he even offered Adolf Hitler comparison to top the year off.

“He’s always been very clever. he’s been very clever at making you think he’s stupid,” Moore said of Trump.

After Melber suggested the Department of Justice was more comfortable targeting rioters as opposed to the more high profile “D.C. lawyers who got those people there,” Moore declared Trump must be indicted. The committee made multiple criminal referrals for the former president based on their report.

“We’ve lost as a society, as a democracy,” Moore said of the potential that Trump is not indicted.

Moore also accused Trump of purposefully creating “chaos” leading up to January 6.

“The key was to create chaos. Chaos from election night onward,” he said.

This “chaos theory,” as Moore put it, relates right back to Adolf Hitler, the Nazis, and late filmmaker Billy Wilder.

Moore said:

Back in January of 1933 … Billy Wilder, the great film director, a Jewish man who lived in Berlin got on a train to Paris the day after Hitler was inaugurated. Hitler was democratically elected. And he did that and his family is going, ‘why are you leaving? Hitler’s an idiot. Nothing’s going to happen. This is Germany. Yes, we’re Jews, but we’re Jews in Germany. The editor of the morning Berlin paper is Jewish, the conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic is Jewish. We’re okay.’ And he’s like, ‘no,we’re not okay.’ [Wilder] knew in ’33. There was no holocaust then. There was nothing. But he knew immediately. Hitler and the Nazies started creating chaos.

Watch above via MSNBC

