Michele Bachmann Compares Kamala Harris to Meghan Markle: ‘Very Entitled People Who Claim Constant Victim Class’

Fox News host Jesse Watters and Former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) addressed recent reports about discord in the White House. Specifically, CNN said that the relationship between the staffs of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are strained.

“Worn out by what they see as entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus,” said the report, “key West Wing aides have largely thrown up their hands at Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff – deciding there simply isn’t time to deal with them right now.”

For their part, Politico and The Washington Post reported that there is concern in Democratic circles that Harris is hardly a likely successor in the event Biden decides not to run in 2024. There was even speculation that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020, could succeed Biden as the nominee.

“Biden is old, unpopular and probably won’t run for re-election,” said Watters. “And Kamala Harris is unlikeable and I don’t even think that the Democratic base likes Mayor Pete, so they have no bench. Thus, the infighting.”

Not surprisingly, Bachmann agreed.

“When the president of the United States has approval ratings at 37 and 38% and they’re dropping by the day, and Kamala Harris is down at 28%,” she said, “that means they’re losing their own party. As a matter of fact, it’s the party that is kicking at these two.”

Bachmann called Biden and Harris “cardboard cutouts.”

Watters cited reports that Harris and her team are dissatisfied with what they see as an inadequate political portfolio in the administration.

“The first female vice president is complaining during a pandemic, while people are getting slaughtered with inflation, she’s complaining that her political portfolio isn’t robust enough,” he said. “What am I missing here? It seems like it’s all drama with Kamala. Did you expect this?

“Absolutely I expected it,” replied Bachmann. “Remember, when she was a senator, she had no following. When she was running for the president of the United States, she had no base.”

Later the former congresswoman added, “She sounds a lot like Meghan Markle to be honest with you. Both of these are very entitled people who claim constant victim class, and the fact is normal people are fed up with this, seriously fed up with this.”

Watch above via Fox News.

