Michigan AG Threatens State Could ‘Take Action’ Against Companies That Let Trump Visit Without Wearing Mask

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warned companies on CNN, Thursday that they could face sanctions if they allow President Donald Trump to visit their facilities without wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“If he fails to wear a mask, he’s going to be asked not to return to any enclosed facilities inside our state,” Nessel said ahead of Trump’s visit to a Michigan Ford plant.

“I know that Ford has asked him to do the same thing, but… if we know he’s coming to our state and we know he’s not going to follow the law, I think we’re going to have to take action against any company or any facility that allows him inside those facilities and puts our workers at risk,” she warned.

President Trump is set to visit the plant to thank Ford and its workers for producing PPE amid the pandemic.

Nessel wrote an open letter to the president on Wednesday, requesting that he wear a mask during his visit and pointing out Michigan law.

“While my department will not act to prevent you from touring Ford’s plant, I ask that while you are on tour you respect the great efforts of the men and women at Ford — and across the State — by wearing a facial covering,” she wrote. “It is not just the policy of Ford, by virtue of the Governor’s Executive Orders. It is currently the law of this State.”

“Michigan has been hit especially hard by the virus, with more than 50,000 confirmed cases and 5,000 deaths. Therefore, we must all do our part to stop the spread of Covid-19,” Nessel continued, adding, “Anyone who has been potentially been recently exposed, including the President of the United States, has not only a legal responsibility, but also a social and moral responsibility, to take reasonable precautions to prevent further spread of the virus.”

President Trump has notably opted to not wear a face mask in public, including at press briefings, while Vice President Mike Pence faced heavy criticism last month for not wearing a face mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic.

“I didn’t think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic,” he later declared.

