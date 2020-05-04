Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged that he should have worn a face mask last week during his widely-criticized visit to the Mayo Clinic.

Pence drew negative headlines last week when he broke Mayo Clinic policy by touring the facility without a mask on. The Mayo Clinic said they informed Pence of their mask policy in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Pence’s wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, has claimed he was not aware of the policy before his visit.

The vice president addressed the matter Sunday, while seated beside President Donald Trump for a Fox News town hall. Pence defended himself by arguing that he and Trump are regularly tested for Covid-19, and since masks are worn to stop the virus from spreading to others, he didn’t think he needed to wear one. But then Pence conceded that he erred.

“I didn’t think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic,” Pence continued. “I wore it when I visited the ventilator plant in Indiana. I think it’s really a statement about the American people, the way they have been willing to step forward, practice social distancing, wear masks in settings where they can’t do that.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

