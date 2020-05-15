CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Confronts Trump Over Officials, Including Trump, Not Wearing Masks at Vaccine Presser

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked President Donald Trump why some people at the White House coronavirus vaccine press briefing were wearing face masks and why others weren’t.

Trump emerged from the Oval Office Friday for a press event in the Rose Garden flanked by half a dozen other officials. Some — like coronavirus task force members Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx — wore masks, while Trump and several others did not.

“Mr. President, can you just clarify why are some of you wearing a mask and why are some of you not wearing a mask?” Collins questioned, prompting the president to reply, “We’ve all been tested. I’ve been tested.”

“We’ve all been tested and we are quite a distance away and we are outdoors, so I told them, I gave them the option, they could wear it or not,” he explained. “So you can blame it on me, but I gave them the option. We could wear it or not.”

President Trump has previously skirmished with Collins at White House press briefings, and last month it was reported that the White House “attempted to force CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to give up her assigned seat and move to the back row of the briefing room.”

Vice President Mike Pence was criticized last month after he visited the Mayo Clinic without wearing a face mask.

Pence later said, “I didn’t think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic.”

Watch above via Fox News.

