Mika Brzezinski explained Joe Scarborough’s absence from Morning Joe on Wednesday by saying her husband and co-host is currently in the middle of a break.

It has been about two weeks since Scarborough hosted his eponymous morning show on MSNBC. As such, Brzezinski announced on Twitter that she told Scarborough to take some time off.

“Joe’s job is like juggling precious china and fire sticks,” Brzezinski said as she elaborated on the situation. “He puts himself out there because he LOVES politics, he LOVES his country. Joe has a quick intellect and passion for American history. It all makes him remarkably effective at speaking the ultimate truth to power!”

A word on my husband

Yes JOE is taking a week or to off – he may jump in-may not.

The reason? I told him to. When he’s not by my side in the morning, I feel the void and realize his value all over again. For 13 years, Joe has been ANALYZING, ADVOCATING, PROGNOSTICATING… — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) July 15, 2020

..like NO ONE can. Nobody comes close. This is rarely recognized btw-maybe because he makes it look so easy! This show has become a vital part of the political landscape. Joe created the platform, pitched to Phill Griffin – chose the players, and set up a GO-TO place for politics — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) July 15, 2020

Brzezinski also eventually put out an explanation for her Twitter announcement:

– These are my GRATITUDE posts today—a tradition I plan to continue-What are yours? #MorningJoe — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) July 15, 2020

