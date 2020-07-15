comScore

Mika Brzezinski Explains Joe Scarborough Break Amid Several Days of Absence From MSNBC

By Ken MeyerJul 15th, 2020, 7:40 am

Mika Brzezinski explained Joe Scarborough’s absence from Morning Joe on Wednesday by saying her husband and co-host is currently in the middle of a break.

It has been about two weeks since Scarborough hosted his eponymous morning show on MSNBC. As such, Brzezinski announced on Twitter that she told Scarborough to take some time off.

“Joe’s job is like juggling precious china and fire sticks,” Brzezinski said as she elaborated on the situation. “He puts himself out there because he LOVES politics, he LOVES his country. Joe has a quick intellect and passion for American history. It all makes him remarkably effective at speaking the ultimate truth to power!”

Brzezinski also eventually put out an explanation for her Twitter announcement:

