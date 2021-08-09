Mika Brzezinski tore into the “death cult” of Republicans pushing anti-vaccine talking points or refusing to do more to get the rest of America inoculated against the coronavirus pandemic.

Brzezinski led Morning Joe on Monday as she reacted to an interview where former President Donald Trump encouraged vaccines but also said “I really believe in somebody’s choice, somebody’s freedoms and that’s the way it is.” From there, Brzezinski invoked the “tragic” news about Dick Farrel, a former Newsmax host, and vocal anti-vax proponent who urged people to get the vaccine when he got sick and eventually died from Covid.

Brzezinski stayed on this line of thought as she recalled that a year ago, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested senior citizens should willingly accept the fatal risks of the pandemic rather than let the economy take a hit.

“One year later,” Brzezinski said, “the stock market is at record highs despite their eagerness to sacrifice the lives of senior citizens. Now, these same ghoulish death cult figures are fighting vaccines, local control over school safety, and the right for businesses to protect their workers and customers.”

Brzezinski continued by hammering disinformation from Facebook and the “crazed politicians” leading public celebrations for the country’s disappointing vaccination rates. She then called out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for the political steps he has taken to punish schools and local businesses if they implement mask or vaccine mandates.

We have a governor more interested in playing politics than saving lives. The DeSantis variant, that’s why one in four new Covid cases are coming out of Florida, And why many of their emergency rooms are jam-packed, and the state is weeks away from yet another full-blown medical crisis. Are you kidding me!? This is completely preventable. And the governor of Florida owns this one. The most tragic part of this story is almost all of these hospitalizations and deaths would have and could have been avoided if misguided Americans are not followed the crazed teachings of a growing death cult.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com