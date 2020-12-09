MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski tore into Republicans by saying their continued political obedience to President Donald Trump makes them “complicit” in his “pathetic attempted coup” against the 2020 Election.

Morning Joe spoke on Wednesday about the Trump legal team’s latest setback now that the Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit meant to block the certification for Pennsylvania’s vote results. As Michael Steele discussed with Willie Geist, he figured that Trump’s endgame is no longer to overturn his defeat by Joe Biden, but to keep his base enflamed enough to maintain his power and influence beyond the White House.

That is what this is about at this point. This is about ginning up the kind of momentum he wants to carry with him out of the White House so he will be able to sit on the sidelines and rant and rave in his underwear at Joe Biden while he has a sycophantic chorus behind him doing the same.

Brzezinski said Steele’s mental image was “nauseating.” As she followed up with Kasie Hunt, she noted that many Republicans since the election have been “quiet” or “not publicly respecting the outcome of the election and respecting Joe Biden as the President-Elect.”

“Basically complicit in what appears to be some pathetic attempted coup by a wannabe dictator,” Brzezinski continued. She then asked if Hunt sees any “cracks” among the “complicit” side of the GOP.

Hunt answered by saying many Republicans privately “know full well that Joe Biden is going to be inaugurated on January 20th,” even if “they won’t say it” in public.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

