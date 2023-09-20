Mike Huckabee Rips Fetterman For Dressing ‘Like a Junior High Gamer’: ‘He Ran For US Senate, Not For Student Council’

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee tore into Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-PA) penchant for casual clothing on Tuesday after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-CA) retired the Senate dress code.

Schumer announced this week that the Senate dress code would no longer be enforced in what many Republicans called a concession for Fetterman, who has routinely turned up to the Senate in basketball shorts and a hoodie.

During an appearance on Newsmax’s The Balance, Huckabee reacted to the news, telling host Eric Bolling, “I don’t know why I didn’t just wear pajamas and why everyone else doesn’t.”

He continued:

I thought it was hilarious when Senator Susan Collins, who’s 70 years old, said she’s gonna wear a bikini the next day. Well, first I would say please don’t, Senator Collins, don’t do it. But this is absurd. You run for United States Senate, you ought to dress the part, and you shouldn’t be dressed like a junior high gamer who’s, you know, sitting in the basement eating a bag of Cheetos and playing PlayStation, and that’s what it appears like John Fetterman thinks he’s doing. Look, I understand there’s sort of a new casual code about life today, a lot of places have casual Friday, but grown men typically, to work at least, don’t wear hoodies, basketball shorts, and sneakers, and you know, kind of slomp around. It just doesn’t look becoming, and I think he ought to put his big boy pants on and realize he ran for the U.S. Senate, not for student council in the seventh grade.

Fetterman hit back against criticism of his clothing during an interview with MSNBC on Monday, telling host Chris Hayes that there were “more important things we should be talking about” than “if I dress like a slob.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

