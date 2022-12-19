Mike Pence Hopes Trump Isn’t Indicted: Don’t Know It’s ‘Criminal To Take Bad Advice From Lawyers’

Former Vice President Mike Pence joined Fox News on Monday morning and reacted to news that the House Jan. 6 committee had finalized plans to issue criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump.

After a brief discussion of the House Jan. 6 committee, Pence explained why he believes Congress has little role in deciding the criminality of a former president — continuing to walk a tight-rope in criticizing Trump’s behavior around Jan. 6th while shying away from any harsh criticism of his former boss.

“If you feel that way and answered it that way, then you don’t believe it should be a criminal case that should be referred to the Department of Justice. Well, is that what you’re saying?” asked anchor Bill Hemmer.

“Well, I wrote this in my book, that how many times Adam Schiff said that there was evidence of collusion with Russia. Two and a half years we listen to Adam Schiff talk about evidence that he had seen that that was never there,” Pence replied, adding:

But let me be very clear about this point. Congress has no formal role in Justice Department decisions, so they can make recommendations today. But when it comes to the Justice Department’s decision about about about bringing charges in the future, I would hope that they would not bring charges against the former president. I don’t look, I as I wrote in my book, I think the president’s actions and words on January 6th were reckless. But I don’t know that it’s is criminal to take bad advice from lawyers. And and so I hope the Justice Department is clear.

“There might be criminal referrals on that, too. Well, so we’ll see on that,” interjected co-anchor Dana Perino.

“Well, but I want to say, I, I hope the Justice Department understands the magnitude of the very idea of indicting a former president of the United States. I think that would be terribly divisive in the country at a time when the American people want to see us heal. At this time of year, we’re all thinking about the most important things in our lives, our faith, our family. And my hope is the Justice Department will think very carefully,” Pence concluded on the issue.

“And your whole family will be together for the for all the families getting together for the first time in three years, you told us, which will be very exciting. And you wrote the book. We have read that you are considering your future. Politico had this headline today. It’s just Politico, right? It says Pence has a huge problem. He’s struggling to find his path back to the White House. Do you think you would make a decision after the holidays as to whether you would get in for the presidency? And if not the presidency, would you be open to running in that Senate seat in Indiana?” Asked Perino.

“Well, I would tell you, I’ve had the privilege of serving in Congress, in the House of Representatives, governor of Indiana and vice president of the United States. Incredible privilege for me and my family is going to take time over this holiday season when we’re all together for the first time in three years to give prayerful consideration to where we might next step forward to serve our country,” replied Pence.

“But for us, it’s always about a calling,” he added. “I mean, if you read my book, Dana, and I’d be honored if you did, you’ll find early in my political career, I allowed my ambition to get ahead of my Christian faith. What I thought my faith required of me in the public square. For the last 20 years, it’s been about a calling and about trying to respond to that call. We’re going to listen to one another. We’re going to pray. We’re going to continue to listen to the American people. And sometime in the course of the next year, I think we’ll be able to discern that. And I promise the.

“Senate race at all a possibility,” Perino pressed.

“You know, I served as president of the Senate for four years, and that was a great privilege,” replied Pence, remaining coy.

“Is that enough?” jumped in Perino.

“For us, I would tell you that the extraordinary experiences that we’ve had in our life. Well, the response that we’ve gotten to telling our story in my book. So help me God. The encouragement from around the country has us just thinking about maybe, maybe one more season of service, and that’s the one we’re focused on,” Pence concluded.

“We’ll put you down as maybe,” relied Hemmer.

“I took it as a no, yes for the possible White House run, but maybe a no for the Senate run,” Perino added, still looking for an answer.

“I took I think if if we were ever to step forward to serve the American people, it would be to take all the experience that we’ve had and run for national office. And but I’m always humbled to be asked, you know, somebody asked me the other day if I ever thought about running for president. And I said no more, no less than any other kid that grew up with a cornfield in his back,” Pence concluded as the interview ended.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

